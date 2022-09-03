MUSIC SPOTLIGHT: Music lets local man vent, let go of worries

Local radio show host Doug York's life has been revolving around music almost since childhood.
The first instrument York learned to play was the guitar, when he was a kid, which he bought by selling strawberries.
He learned how to play the instrument through a man who would show up to his childhood church once or twice a month. York said on the days the man performed, he would move to the front row and watch his hands.
"I was too shy to ask him what those chords were, or what he was doing on the guitar, so I would try to remember one thing he did on the guitar. I would go home and practice, not knowing what it was, but knowing where to put my fingers to make that chord," aid York. "I did that over and over and over again, until I finally learned it and was just able to put them together."
York's first performance was in Germany around 1972, when he first joined the Army. He was invited to listen to a band when his name was announced to take the lead guitar player's place. After serving eight years in the Army, what really helped York's music career was going to work at a music store in Texas.
"I thought I knew enough about the guitar that I could teach," said York. "Well, then I had these kids who were 8 or 9 years old, asking me questions like, 'What is that chord called?' or 'Why do those three chords go together?' I really had to burn a lot of the midnight oil trying to figure that out so I knew what I was talking about," he said.
York does solo gigs and plays with groups, including a band called Oklahoma Moon. He plays bass, mandolin, and acoustic and electric guitars. When he is not performing music, he hosts two shows on the Billy Country radio show. Being involved with the radio has been beneficial for York, since it allows him to stay connected with the music world.
York enjoys playing because it helps him vent and let go of worries. He battled cancer a few years ago and said having his guitar helped him get through those tough times.
"Pick up a guitar and throw your head back and sing and forget about all the troubles," he said. "We have enough trouble without having to worry about them, so I just forget them when I'm playing."
York said those who want to learn to play music should listen to constructive criticism and be able to please themselves, rather than everybody else around them.
"Don't take it as a personal threat, but try to take constructive criticism and use it to your advantage," he said. "A lot of people will get onto you because they don't think you're playing well. Don't let that influence you to put your guitar or instrument down. Just stay with it and eventually, it will come to you, and then you can please yourself and others."
Check it out
Oklahoma Moon will perform at Cypress Cove Marina on Lake Fort Gibson, Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.; Piddles Cajun Grill and Bar on Lake Tenkiller, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m.; Canebrake Resort, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m.; and Kroner and Baer, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.
