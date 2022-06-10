MUSIC SPOTLIGHT: Ragland to hit the road to promote new album

Ragland is a Tahlequah band, and its members are putting together a new album, "Guardian," which will be released on Sept. 22.
To prepare for the album's release, Ragland is putting on a number of shows and promoting the lead single, "Better to Be Lonely." The music video, which is available on YouTube, was filmed at different Tahlequah locations, including at A Bloom and Dewain's Place.
"It is by far the best music we have ever written and produced," said Autumn Ragland, guitarist and lead vocalist. "We had the privilege of having Hank Early - Turnpike Troubadours - on the record playing steel guitar. He also oversaw the mixing and mastering and stepped in to help produce it when it was needed."
Ragland and Sam Cox grew up together in Pryor. They both sang in choir, but the two never connected until Cox graduated from high school.
"We were arguably the only two 'serious' musicians in our town, so by default, we started performing together," said Ragland.
Music interest grew into romance, and the two married in 2015.
Javan Long has played drums for the group since 2016.
Members of the group describe their music as Americana, as it takes influences from rock, country, and folk.
When asked what inspires her music, Ragland attributes events from everyday life.
"Some of our most popular songs have been based on a conversation that I was having with someone, and they said a phrase, word or anything land it became a song idea," said Ragland. "A lot of it is from personal experience, but we also write from other people's perspectives as well. At the end of the day we just want to make sure that we are writing authentic music and not just music that we think would sell the best."
This summer, Ragland is touring through the Midwest, West Coast, and Northwest, with stops in Oregon, Montana, Washington, Idaho, and Nevada. The band will perform between 75-100 times to promote "Guardian." Over the next two years, Ragland hopes to get four or five songs to be played regularly on the radio.
