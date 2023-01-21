MUSIC SPOTLIGHT: Sequoyah alum writes songs to preserve language

Agalisiga Mackey uses his music to help preserve the Cherokee language and to inspire others.
Mackey, 19, started playing guitar about two years ago, and only began writing and performing a year ago. Mackey said he only writes songs in Cherokee.
“For me, it has a whole different mission whenever I do it in Cherokee, because the language is kind of dying out,” said Mackey.
He said he incorporates Cherokee into his music because he wants to bring awareness to the language, and to show others it can be used in modern forms, such as in music, TV shows, and movies.
The genre of music played by Mackey, both in English and Cherokee, is older country and western. That's because of the joy it brings him, as he grew up listening to it, and it's one of the easiest genres to play on the guitar.
Mackey said even though he just picked up a guitar a few years ago, he has always been around music. He played in the band at Sequoyah High School and has sung ceremonial songs since he was a child.
“I would say it’s always been a part of my life, but it’s never been this extreme,” said Mackey. “I guess now I would be considered a musician, but my whole life [I’ve been around music].”
While he is not currently performing in front of many crowds, Mackey is looking to start doing it more.
“It doesn’t really matter the place, as long as people enjoy it,” said Mackey. “My goal whenever I perform is to show that you can do songs in Cherokee language, and make sure people know the language is still valuable. Cherokee should be preserved. Music is one of the easiest ways to learn and to keep things in your head and not let them fade away.”
Mackey said he doesn’t normally get nervous when in front of an audience, even though he normally “wings it” while on stage. Each time he performs and sings, he does it done differently and on the spot.
“It feels more genuine to me. It brings life into it, instead of just hearing the same old thing over and over again,” said Mackey. “It feels more interactive, and like I’m not just performing for these people but making memories. I guess I’m trying to reach out to them more than giving them something to listen to.”
Mackey will be recording the intro to a Cherokee version of “The Berenstain Bears” soon and will release an album at a to-be-determined date.
