MUSIC SPOTLIGHT: Stonegate Fence performing at large events

Stonegate Fence, a band from the '70s, has continued its legacy of playing in Tahlequah for the past several years.
David Forrest, a player of many instruments, started the band in 1973 with a group of Tahlequah High School graduates.
When the band first began performing in the '70s, Forrest said, their first show was with four members who only knew how to play three songs, which they played over and over for two hours.
"Even we got sick of it," said Forrest. "They loved it, but we were like 'Three songs. This is embarrassing.' In two hours, we were tired of it, but everybody had a good time."
Since that first concert, Stonegate Fence now plays all their own songs and does not stick to one genre, as they perform everything from The Beach Boys to reggae to red dirt.
Forrest said the band plays a variety of music because he and the other members don't want to listen to one genre all the time.
"That's why radio stations always play something different - of course, you can find stations that can play the same thing - especially when you're out in public and playing in the crowd," said Forrest. "Not everybody likes the same thing. We play it all because we like different things."
Stonegate Fence continued to play music for several years around Tahlequah and eventually split up, but reformed about five years ago when Forrest's nephews wanted to get involved with music.
He said music has changed significantly over the years since he was that 18-year-old, especially on the technical side of music and how younger musicians are starting to show up more.
"Young people now have access to so much stuff and they have such big advantages," said Forrest. "They're young but they're good because when I was growing up all we had to mess with was a cassette. It's amazing because we have - oh my God, the equipment we have! - probably 10 times more equipment than The Beatles had when they played in stadiums."
Forrest said the six-member band does not have any new music in the works, but are possibly looking into making more.
"The thing is we just do it because we love it. We're not out to get rich or anything," said Forrest.
Check it out
Stonegate Fence will perform April 1 at Lake Brews and BBQ at Sequoyah Bay Fort Gibson Lake; April 8 at Creole Fest in Muskogee; April 15 at the fifth annual Crawfish Festival in Tahlequah; April 28 at the Red Fern Festival at Tahlequah; and May 5 at Piddle's Cajun Bar and Grill.
