MUSIC SPOTLIGHT: Third day added to annual Blue Note Roundup

The 35th Annual Blue Note Roundup has added another day of music, expanding the festival from Thursday, Sept. 8, to Sunday, Sept. 11, at Hanging Rock Camp, 7453 State Highway 10.
Event coordinator Kathy Tibbits said the extra music on Thursday was incorporated to accommodate more local musicians who wanted to perform this year.
The Blue Note is scheduled to have three sets play on Thursday, Sept. 8, starting at 6:30 p.m. On Friday, Sept. 9, music will go from 5 p.m. to midnight, with seven bands set to perform. On the final day, on Saturday, Sept. 10, music will run from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. with 13 bands taking the stage.
On Saturday at 10 p.m,Tibbits said, it is a tradition for campfire jams to begin. During this time, musicians will go from campsite to campsite and play around a campfire, which Tibbits said brings the festival back full circle to how it first started.
"Over the years, [the Blue Note Roundup] has become kind of institutionalized. It started out being very casual as musicians just getting together to play," said Tibbits.
The Blue Note Roundup started when several musicians got together to play and decided they should do it more often. While Tibbits said it has become a little more institutionalized, the event itself has a loving and noncommercial feel to it, like being at a party with locals.
"It's kind of like a reunion for local musicians to get to play together," said Tibbits.
Some of the musical acts set to play this year include Rick Holderbee, Joe Baxter and the Regular Joes, the B Side All Stars, a reunion by the Holistix, and Psycho Deralikts.
Tibbits said she is expecting around 200 people to attend, but she does not have an exact gauge. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, it has been hard to know how many people will show up.
The pandemic has made it hard on musicians for the past couple of years, because even though businesses are back open, the music scene has been slow to rekindle. She thinks it is due to people still being cautious and wary of public places.
When going to the Blue Note Roundup, Tibbits said, individuals and families need to bring their own "everything," such as ice, coolers, drinks, lawn chairs, and sunscreen. Due to weather concerns in the past, she recommends gusts plan their clothing for warm days and cold nights. Tibbits also recommends those who plan to attend RSVP, so organizers will know how many to expect.
You're invited
For more information on the 35th annual Blue Note Roundup, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/1050896328894997?ref=newsfeed, or join the Facebook group @AnnualBlueNote Roundup.
