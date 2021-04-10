Musicians have been jamming away on guitars for centuries, becoming one of the most widely played musical instruments over the years. Tahlequah is home to plenty of musicians with the dexterity to strum a guitar, and at least one with the dedication to build them.
Scott Lawrence, of Westwood Artisan Furniture and Finishing, became interested in woodworking through his junior high school wood shop and from working with his grandfather during the summers. He learned how to do things the old-fashioned way, utilizing hand tools and other traditional means for shaping wood.
"With guitar building, you're using a lot of hand tools," said Lawrence. "I know now they have computer-operated guitar building, but that just doesn't interest me. Why should machines have all the fun?"
He first built a couple of guitars from kits in the 1970s, and after realizing it would be a fun post-retirement career, he began constructing the stringed instruments while still working as a physical therapist. He starting a business out of it in 2002. For him, it's both a hobby and way to supplement income, and he's since built around 150 guitars.
"I'm not real good at sitting around and watching TV," said Lawrence. "I've always liked to do things rather than watch somebody else do them on TV."
Some instruments don't vary much on style or design. For instance, most violins look exactly the same to the untrained eye. But guitars tend to differ in shape, size, color and more. A person's axe or acoustic can say a lot about the owner, so it matters what they look like, but even the prettiest guitars can sound out of whack, said Lawrence.
"You have to have a nice-looking guitar for it to sell or for anybody to even want to play it," he said. "Who wants to play an ugly guitar? But to me, the important thing is how they sound. It's a musical instrument - not something to hang on the wall."
A talented craftsman might be able to construct a good-looking guitar, but to ensure it emits a quality sound and is comfortable to play, being able to pluck a lick or two helps - something machines can't do.
"How else could you tell when you've built a really good guitar?" asked Lawrence. "And once you hear a really well-made, luthier-built guitar, you'll never be satisfied with a factory guitar again."
Whether it's just for fun or a means to earning a living, the guitar can be a lifelong hobby, and can be picked up at any age. Area residents have likely seen local musician Joe Mack perform in venues around the region, and after more than 20 years of playing, he's still growing as a guitarist.
"I've not quit the pursuit of honing the skill," Mack said. "I've actually tried to expand my boundaries a little bit on what I'm able to do and what my abilities are with the instrument."
Growing up in church, Mack learned more about how music flows from singing in the choir and playing the piano. When people around him noticed his interest in the guitar, some began digging old instruments out of their closet to put in his hands. Today, he frequently plays in local bars and pubs. Friday night he performed at Cabin Boys Brewery in Tulsa.
He said the best part of performing is making connections with the audience.
"There could be songs that have a little bit more of a political lean or a humorous lean," he said. "If I'm playing on Valentine's Day, I'll push a few more love and-or hate songs, just to kind of play into the moment a little bit. I think that's really what I enjoy the most about it - having those connections with people and being able to make an impact on their day. Maybe I can open them up to a new idea, concept, or just make them laugh and forget about everything that happened earlier in the day that wasn't, maybe, as pleasant."
Some people remember their first bike, or baseball glove, or any first. Tahlequah musician Nate Jones remembers his first guitar.
"In the ninth grade, I got a broken guitar off a buddy of mine. We had to put a screw back in the neck to put it back together, but it gave me something to start on," said Jones. "I really wanted to learn the song 'Crash,' by Dave Matthews, for a girl. So there was some ulterior motives there."
Prior to picking up a guitar, Jones first played the violin before moving to percussion. Eventually, he started writing songs of his own, and now music has become a focal point of his life. He plays in the local band Flabbergaster; collaborates for performances with friend and musician Justin Kelley; helps run a recording studio; and puts on an open-mic night at The Branch in downtown Tahlequah.
"I like being able to interact with a crowd," Jones said. "You can feel when they hang on every word you say, and that's a rush for me. Whenever you write a song, you want somebody to hear it and feel what you were feeling. You can see it in their eyes - the engagement - and that's my favorite part."
Whether it's to become a rock star, or simply gather with friends to strum a tune, learning the guitar can have numerous mental health benefits.
Jones said it can be a release and develop a greater sense of personal achievement.
"If I'm frustrated and having a bad day, it just instantly wipes everything," he said. "You're not thinking about what a crappy day you had. It's definitely an escape, and you can feel better about yourself, too."
Learn more
Those interested in purchasing a custom-made guitar from Westwood Artisan Furniture and Finishing can contact Scott Lawrence at 918-718-0941.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.