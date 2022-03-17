TULSA – Oklahoma City will be represented at a tribute concert honoring female music legends Gus Hardin, Debbie Campbell and Betsy Smittle May 15th at Cain's Ballroom, 423 N Main. Oklahoma City residents Cindy Scarberry, Mallory Eagle, Leigh Hetherington and Kyle Dillingham will be among the 20-plus singer-songwriter-musicians taking the stage in celebration of the music of three Oklahoma female artists.
The concert is a fundraiser for the "Women of Song Project: The Heart and Spirit of Oklahoma. Several WOS inductees will be paying homage by performing some of their most beloved songs. Concert-goers will be treated to performances from some of their all-time favorite artists, as well as some epically talented newcomers.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for VIP pre-party. The concert is at 7 p.m., with doors open at 6:30 p.m. VIP tickets are $150 and can be purchased at womenofsongok.com. General admission tickets are $50 and can be purchased at www.cainsballroom.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.