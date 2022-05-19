Muskogee Art Guild to hold Bob Ross Day at Honor Heights

On May 21, painting enthusiasts can test their skills at Honor Heights Park for Bob Ross Day.

MUSKOGEE – The Muskogee Art Guild will host its second annual Bob Ross Appreciation Day and Get-Out-And-Paint Day, which will take place on Saturday, May 21 at Papilion at Honor Heights Park from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. The event is free, and painters are encouraged to bring their own lunch and beverage. Attendees who show up with a Bob Ross wig will have their names added to a drawing for a $25 gift certificate to Hobby Lobby.

Tags

Trending Video