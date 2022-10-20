Muskogee Art Guild invites all visual artists who are 18 years old and over to enter its annual judged art show and sale.
Artists' entries will be on exhibit from Nov. 4-11 at the Guild's new gallery at 106 S. Main in Muskogee. The public is invited to the artists' meet and greet and awards presentations on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5-7 p.m.
Art must be delivered to the Guild on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 1-4 p.m. There is an entry fee of $15 per piece with a limit of five entries. The Best of Show award is $300, with cash prizes of $100, $50, and $25 for first, second, and third place in each category with a minimum of 12 entries.
Categories include oil and acrylic, watercolor, drawing, mixed media, three dimensional, photography and digital art, and pastel.
For more information or to download an entry form, go to muskogeeartguild.org.
Muskogee Art Guild is a nonprofit organization founded in 1936. Its purpose is to foster art and its appreciation in the Muskogee area, and to sponsor exhibits and other visual art forms. The organization is supported by the Muskogee Area Arts Council and the Oklahoma Arts Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.