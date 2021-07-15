Muskogee Art Guild to host artist Glen Thomas to teach workshop

MUSKOGEE – The Muskogee Art Guild will sponsor Glen Thomas in its first in-person workshop since the pandemic, July 22-23, in Spaulding Park.
Participants will sculpt clay figures from a seated animal figure, both live and from photos. Members and non-members are invited to sign up at muskogeeartguild.org for this unique opportunity. The lessons are suited for both beginners and those with some experience. Enrollment is limited to 12 for maximum teacher-student interaction.
Glen Thomas is a sculptor, painter, and illustrator who studied art at University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma, and has also studied with nationally known artists, including Eugene Daub and Peter Rubino. His favorite subject is the human portrait and figure, with animal figures and landscape paintings running a close second. He creates works of art in oil, pencil, clay and bronze.
Thomas' paintings and sculptures can be found in public and private collections across the U.S. from Maine to Florida to Nevada. His work can be seen at 50 Penn Place Art Gallery in Oklahoma City. He has also shown his work at JRB at the Elms in Oklahoma City and at Greenberg Fine Art Gallery in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Glen instructs figure drawing at OK Contemporary Art Center and teaches sculpting and painting at his studio in Oklahoma City. View his work at 50 Penn Place Gallery or Glen Thomas Art.
For more details about time, address, and fees, access muskogeeartguild.org, or email prb@patriciaridgebradley.com.
