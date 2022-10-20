MUSKOGEE – Muskogee Art Guild invites the public to its newest art and fun session, "Create a Christmas Collection" with Cynthia Powell, Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Participants will design their own Christmas tree stamp, or use a design that will be provided. They will partake in carving and printing a stamp, then designing a Christmas card, envelope, and gift bag with the kit received in class.
The activity will allow participants to make all their own cards, gift tags, wrapping paper, ornaments, or garland. All materials and tools will be provided for this two hour class, which will be $40 or $35 for MAG members.
For registration, individuals can call or text Tahlequah artist George Fulk at 918-261-1192, or register via the website at Muskogeeartguild.org. All registration via the website will be entered in a drawing to win a full set of carving tools.
