Muskogee Art Guild to host moon-painting workshop

MUSKOGEE - On Thursday, June 2, the Muskogee Art Guild will offer a paint-along class to budding and all other artists from 5-7 pm at the MAG, 106 S. Main.
This month's theme is "The Moon in June!" June's full moon is the largest supermoon of 2021 and the last SuperMoon of the year. Guild president, Becky Lucht, will lead class members in painting original and moody impressionistic paintings of a rising full moon as viewed from the woods. All materials are furnished, acrylic on 11 by 14 inch canvas panels with wax resist, black and white gesso with strawberry punch to sip.
The class will be limited to the first 15 registrants who pay using the MAG's PayPal account at muskogeeartguild.org. The event will cost $35 for MAG members or $40 for nonmembers. The gallery will be open to view art throughout the class.
