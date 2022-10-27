Muskogee Art Guild and Kate Schroeder invites the public to a two-day silver clay jewelry workshop for beginners on Nov. 19-20 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The workshop is suitable for beginners and will be held at MAG's studio/gallery on 106 Main Street – Hoopes Hardware Building.
On the first day, students will learn how to roll out the clay, texture it, and fire it. The second day will deal with finishing, polishing, and adding patina. At the end of the workshop students will have finished pieces to wear or to give as gifts.
All supplies are included and tools will be provided for use during the workshop. The event will be limited to eight students who are 16 years old and up.
The cost will be $130 for members and $140 for non-members. Pre-registration is required to attend the class.
To sign up, follow the instructions on the MAG's Workshops website page at muskogeeartguild.org to pay via PayPal. If a participant prefers to pay by check or cash, or has additional questions, call or text Kay Goad at 918-360-8004.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.