Muskogee Art Guild to host 'The Big Abstract' workshop with Lauren Florence

Muskogee Art Guild is inviting the public to participate in "The Big Abstract" workshop with Lauren Florence, which will take place on June 11 from 1-4 p.m. To participate, attendees must register by Friday, May 27. The cost is $105 for members, and $130 for non-members.
Lauren Florence is an Oklahoma City-based artist with a background in silk dyeing and a BFA in textile design. No experience is necessary and no drawing will be required. Florence will discuss color-mixing, mark-making, layering, composition and use of common tools to create expressive, impactful abstract paintings. Canvas and tools are supplied, with the exception of paint. The supply list has been provided on the flier, which is posted to the website.
Learn more about Florence at https://www.laurenflorence.com/ and connect to her art on social media at Lauren Florence Art.
To enroll, register and pay online at muskogeeartguild.org, or by contacting Kay Goad, workshop chair at 918-360-8004 or vkgoad@yahoo.com.
