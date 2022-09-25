TULSA - The Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band will have its Oct. 1 meeting at the Rudisill Library.
The group will showcase select pieces of the MCIFB and the OITMBCFH Creek Freedmen history exhibit from 10 a.m.-noon, which patrons can come and go from.
This extraordinary history was exhibited at the Broken Arrow Museum, opening with a record breaking attendance of over 185 people for the opening reception and 905 people visiting the exhibit from July 9-29.
The exhibition's success is further reflected in the overwhelming positive expressions received in the reviews. At 1 p.m., the MCIFB will kick off a community meeting with a conversation with an official member of the MCIFB, Washington I. Rucker, the great-grandson of Creek Nation Interpreter Rev. Ketch Barnett.
Famed Jazz musician Washington Rucker and his niece Renee Brown, former WNBA Chief of Staff, are both descendants of Creek Freedmen Ketch Barnett. Both are members of the Muscogee Creek Indian Freedmen Band.
wKetch Barnett was a Creek Nation interpreter and Baptist minister and was the pastor of the Old Fountain Church near the McIntosh Settlement for many years.
Washington Rucker is an award winning jazz musician who was inducted into the Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame in 1998. Rucker was born in Tulsa on March 5, 1937. He was born in Greenwood and attended Booker T. Washington High, developing a talent for the drums along the way. By his teens, Washington was working with bluesman Jimmy "Cry Cry" Hawkins and was soon off to UCLA to study to get into the Los Angeles music scene.
A man of many talents, Washington got a degree in history and side careers in acting and cosmetology, while playing drums with bands in a variety of genres. Rucker has worked with artists as diverse as Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, gospel artists Rev. James Cleveland and Shirley Caesar, and jazz greats like Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Stitt, Hampton Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Stitt, Hamptons, Freddie Hubbard, and singers Nancy Wilson and Linda Hopkins. He also fronts his group, The Jazz Collection, with which he tours and records.
He has had an active career as an educator, teaching a master class at USC on the "Art of the Brushes" in drumming and a well-regarded program on jazz history for young students called "Jazz for Wee People." He has also appeared regularly in film and television as a character actor, most notably in Martin Scorsese's "New York, New York" and Clint.
Individuals can come out and hear this extraordinary man speak about his life, career, and his ancestry as a proud descendant of Creek Freedmen.
The address is at 1520 N. Hartford Ave. Tulsa, OK, 74106.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.