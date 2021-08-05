Muskogee to host Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning

MUSKOGEE — Muskogee will soon be full of hot air balloons during the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning, which will be held at Hatbox Field Aug. 27-29.
This is the third year for Muskogee to host this event after taking a year off for the Covid-19 pandemic. The event is expected to bring dozens of hot air balloons to town and is sure to wow spectators.
“We are excited to bring this event back to Muskogee,” said Mark Wilkerson, Muskogee Parks and Recreation director. “We are looking forward to being able to host events again and can’t wait to see what the balloon crews have in store.”
The three-day event will feature tethered balloon rides, food trucks, helicopter rides, children’s activities, live music, a 5k run, parachute jumpers and much more. Major highlights of the event include nightly balloon glows, morning flights on Saturday and Sunday and a fireworks finale on Sunday night. RV camping is available at Hatbox Field for $25 per night. Daily admission to the festival is $10 per car, and all ages are welcome.
For more information on the Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning visit okballoonfestival.com or facebook.com/OkieBalloonFest.
