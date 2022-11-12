MUSKOGEE - On Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. the Roxy Theater will show "The Robe," as part of its Senior Movie series.
Set during the reign of Caligula this big screen, all-star cast motion picture was originally released in 1953 and broke box office records. It won 11 Golden Globe Awards, including Best Picture. It was nominated for five Academy Awards, but lost its Best Picture nomination to "Here To Eternity."
The movie showed for the first time on television on Sunday, March 26, 1967. It had only one commercial break and the second largest television audience in history. Based on the novel of the same name by Loyd C. Douglas "The Robe" earned more than five times its budget at the box office. Perennially named one of the AFI'S top 100 movies of all time, the story follows the exploits of the Roman Tribune, who was ordered to execute the Biblical Jesus.
The movie stars Richard Burton, in his prime, alongside Jean Simmons, Michael Rennie, and Victor Mature. It will be the first time this film has been seen on in a theater in over 70 years.
Located at 220 W. Okmulgee Ave. in Muskogee Oklahoma, the ROXY's doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and full concessions will be available.
Tickets have been partially sponsored and are only $2 each.
