OKMULGEE – The Muscogee Historical and Cultural Foundation will host its Second Annual Mvskoke Cultural Reception on Saturday, Nov. 16, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Creek Nation Council House, 100 W. Sixth St., Okmulgee.
At this event, guests will celebrate Mvskoke culture with hors d’oeuvres, traditional stories and music, a silent auction, and shared company.
Special honoree Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief James R. Floyd will make remarks and reflect on the accomplishments of his four-year term leading the Nation. Muscogee storyteller Will Hill will entertain patrons with traditional stories of the tribes who had homelands in southeastern North America. Muscogee flutist John Timothy will perform traditional flute music. A silent auction will feature native artwork and other items of interest to bidders.
The November timing of the Cultural Reception coincides with state and national American Indian heritage observance activities.
Tickets to the Mvskoke Cultural Reception are $40 for an individual or $65 for a couple. Ticket prices include a MHCF annual membership. Supporting sponsorships are also available, ranging from $250 to $5,000. Fundraising proceeds will be used to support the Foundation’s historical and cultural programs and the Mvskoke Nation Youth Council.
For more event information or to make reservations, call Russell Burkhart at 918-527-6548 or email rburkhart09@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.