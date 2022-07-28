NORTHWEST ARKANSAS - In just over two weeks, Walton Arts Center opens its 2022-23 P&G Broadway series with a crowd favorite, Lerner and Loewe's "My Fair Lady." Individuals will have eight chances to catch a performance of this acclaimed production by Lincoln Center Theater, Aug. 9-14.
Ticket prices start at $41 and can be purchased in person at the Walton Arts Center Box Office weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. by calling 479-443-5600 weekdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or by visiting waltonartscenter.org.
Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture, "Pygmalion," "My Fair Lady" premiered on Broadway March 15, 1956. The legendary original production with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, won six Tony Awards, including best musical and ran for 2,717 performances. At the time it was the longest running musical in Broadway history. The production boasts a score that contains such now classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face."
Lincoln Center Theater's 2018 revival of "My Fair Lady" was hailed by The New York Times as, "Thrilling, glorious, and better than it ever was. A marvelous and transformative revival." The production, which premiered in spring 2018, ended its run at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater July 7, 2019, after playing 548 performances. The revival went on to win five Outer Critics Circle Awards including best revival of musical.
Show dates and times are Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Aug. 11 at 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 12, at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m.
