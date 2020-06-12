VANCOUVER, Washington – The Native Arts and Cultures Foundation has announced the 2020 Mentor Artist Fellowship awards.
The Mentor Artist Fellowship is a structured 15-month program designed to empower artists and build capacity in Native communities for future generations. As part of the program, mentors and their apprentices will complete art projects by the end of the fellowship period to broaden Indigenous worldviews in both Native and non-Native communities.
Among those is Cherokee Nation citizen Brenda Mallory of Oregon. A mixed media and installation artist, Mallory will mentor Lehuauakea Fernandez, Kanaka Maoli, Native Hawaiian.
The Mentor Artist Fellowship is a regional award open to accomplished American Indian and Alaska Native artists and culture bearers. Sixty Native artists were reviewed by a panel of arts professionals who specialize in Contemporary Visual Arts and Traditional Arts. This year, 11 artists were to receive a $30,000 fellowship award designed to support an established Native artist to mentor an emerging Native artist in the Contemporary Visual Arts and Traditional Arts.
The fellows and their apprentices participated in a two-day virtual mentorship and professional development training on March 26-27
