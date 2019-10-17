CLAREMORE, Oklahoma – The “Nanyehi” short film is being showcased at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum on Nov. 2. The screening is offered as part of the annual tribute to Will Rogers, hosted by the Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club.
The free, family-friendly event is open to the public, and begins at 10 a.m. with a wreath-laying ceremony in front of the Will Rogers statue. There will also be live musical performances from Becky Hobbs and Jana Jae at 11:30 a.m., followed by a screening of the “Nanyehi” short film at 12:30 p.m.
“This is a great opportunity for the public to not only learn more about Will Rogers, but to also celebrate his achievements and his Cherokee heritage,” said Debra West, former president of the Indian Women’s Pocahontas Club. “We’re excited to add the film screening to this year’s event, as it, too, is a celebration of Cherokee culture and promotes the creative work of one of our members, Becky Hobbs.”
Produced in 2016, the film shares the story of Nancy Ward, who was a Cherokee warrior turned peacemaker, and her role in the fight to preserve tribal land in the 18th century. The struggle between peace and war is skillfully depicted by a local cast of 44 from northeast Oklahoma, the vast majority being Cherokee Nation citizens. The film was shot entirely within the 66,000 acres of the Cherokee Nation.
It has been showcased at film festivals throughout the U.S., and was inducted into the Oklahoma Movie Hall of Fame earlier this year.
The “Nanyehi” short film was co-written by Hobbs, who is a Cherokee Nation citizen, award-winning songwriter and recording artist, and a direct descendant of Nancy Ward. Additional co-writers include Holly Rice and Nick Sweet. The film is scored by Duane Sciacqua, and is co-produced by David Webb with Nanyehi Productions LLC in conjunction with Holly Rice Films.
“Will Rogers was truly Oklahoma's favorite son, bringing his Cherokee roots and folksy humor to the world stage,” Hobbs said. “I am honored to be a part of this festive event and appreciate my fellow Pocahontas Club members giving me the opportunity to showcase the film as part of the celebration. They are the caretakers of our culture, our heritage and our communities and play an important role in keeping our native history alive through events like the Will Rogers tribute.”
For more information on the “Nanyehi” film, visit https://nanyehishortfilm.com/.
