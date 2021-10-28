TULSA – Becky Hobbs and Nick Sweet present Nanyehi, a musical, which will take place at Hard Rock Live Hotel & Casino on Oct. 29 and 30. Tickets are still available for $15, and Cherokee Nation citizens will receive a $5, as will children 12 and under by calling the box office at 918-384-ROCK.
Nanyehi is the story of Nancy Ward, a legendary woman who was first honored in the 18th century as a Cherokee war woman, but then as a peacemaker during the American Revolution. The musical is written by Nashville-based, award-winning songwriter Becky Hobbs and playwright Nick Sweet. It will feature New York-based actress Michelle Honaker in the title role. This show is all ages.
