Nashville newcomer Drake Milligan to bring fresh wave of country to Tulsa

TULSA – One of the newest musicians in the country music scene, Texas native Drake Milligan is introducing himself with a free show at Track 5 inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Friday, April 14, at 9 p.m.
At 24 years old, Drake Milligan continues to rise among the country music ranks, armed with an appreciation for the history of country music. The Fort Worth native released his debut EP, “Drake Milligan,” in 2021 after working with industry writing legends Bill Anderson, Dean Dillon, Monty Criswell, and more. The EP is stacked with five songs all co-written by Milligan, layered with fiddle and steel in “Over Drinkin’ Under Thinkin’,” and rediscovers the lost art of fast talking in the upbeat “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.” “Don’t Look Down” and “She” showcase his silky vocals in the beautifully simple ballads.
In 2022, Milligan and his band landed on “America’s Got Talent,” where he earned his spot with “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.” He finished in third place in the season. Following the AGT season finale, Milligan released his debut album, “Dallas/Fort Worth,” via Stoney Creek Records, co-produced by award-winning Tony Brown and Brandon Hood.
For more information on Drake Milligan, visit www.DrakeMilligan.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
