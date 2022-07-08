National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum to celebrate historical cowboy

The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum will be celebrating the Western icon, the cowboy, at the museum's commemoration of the National Day of the Cowboy on July 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
People can come to honor cowboy culture and pioneering heritage, while embracing their inner-cowboy/girl.
Participants can dress up in Western duds and enjoy performances by a traditional Western music band and family-friendly activities and crafts, while exploring Prosperity Junction and Liichokoshkomo', which is free for members or with museum admission.
Activities include sack races, giant horseshoes, tic-tac-toe, Nerf target practice, 4-in-a-row game, checkers, pool noodle stick horses, crafted cowboy hat, crafted foam longhorn, and a gallery scavenger hunt.
Activities will be available, while supplies last. Caricature artist Lawrence Grech will also be present at the event.
Outdoor stage performances will take place with Billy Mata and the Texas Tradition at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. performances will be provided by Oklahoma Opry at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.