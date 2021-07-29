National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum looking for volunteers, docents

OKLAHOMA CITY – The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum invites individuals with a passion for history of their American West to join the team of volunteers and docents.
“We have an amazing team of volunteers at the Museum who are committed to life-long learning and sharing the American West with our visitors,” said Natalie Shirley, National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum president and CEO. “One of the most amazing things about the Cowboy is how committed our volunteers are to creating an environment where anyone can come and learn.”
Volunteer docents serve as guides in the galleries, frequently leading tour groups and working closely with children through educational programs.
“Volunteering is an excellent way to make a difference in other people’s lives, as well as your own life,” said Todd Bridgewater, manager of volunteer engagement at the museum. “People come from all walks of life and find a home here, whether they are a cowboy or not.”
Those interested in becoming a docent can complete a Volunteer Application online by visiting nationalcowboymuseum.org. New docent orientation is Tuesday, August 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Training begins Thursday, August 19 and occurs every Tuesday and Thursday through September 23. Training times vary, but are generally between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
