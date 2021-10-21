OKLAHOMA CITY — Since 1955, the Rodeo Hall of Fame has been dedicated to honoring and memorializing the legacy of great performers in rodeo and its related professions.
Induction into this prestigious hall of fame is one of the highest honors that can be bestowed on an honoree. The RHS Board of Directors reviews each nominee thoroughly and annually selects a slate of nominees.
Inductees will be honored during the annual Rodeo Hall of Fame weekend, Nov. 12-13, with induction into the renowned Rodeo Hall of Fame. The 2020 Rodeo Hall of Fame inductees, as well as the Tad Lucas Memorial Award and Ben Johnson Memorial Award recipients were announced in August 2020, but were delayed in hosting the “Rodeo Weekend” ceremonies.
“After a year of waiting, we’re so glad to welcome everyone back in person for Rodeo Weekend,” said Natalie Shirley, museum president and CEO. “These deserving honorees are finally getting the moment they deserve for their formal induction into the storied Rodeo Hall of Fame.”
Chosen via popular vote by RHS membership, the Rodeo Hall of Fame Class of 2020 in both the Living and Deceased categories includes:
Living: Ricky Bolin, Bobby W. “Hooter” Brown, Richard Neale “Tuff” Hedeman, Cody Lambert, Jerome Robinson, and Bobby and Sid Steiner – father and son.
Deceased: John (1887-1973) and Thomas (1915-1981) Rhodes – father and son and Jim W. Snively (1911-1998),
Each year, the family of trick-riding legend Tad Lucas bestows the Tad Lucas Memorial Award upon a living female whose actions promote the values represented by Tad Lucas. The Ben Johnson Memorial Award winner is chosen by committee each year to honor a living individual who represents the Western lifestyle as exemplified by screen and rodeo legend Ben Johnson. The Tad Lucas Memorial Award honoree of 2020 is Pat North Ommert, while the Ben Johnson Memorial Award honoree is Carl Nafzger.
