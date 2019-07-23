National Treasures pass on traditions to kids

Hand-crafted pottery, textiles, and a variety of traditional Cherokee arts were on display and for sale Saturday for the Student Art Show of the Cherokee National Treasures in the ballroom behind the Restaurant of the Cherokees.
Through a mentor program, Cherokee National Treasures are paid a stipend to teach a particular expertise.
"I was raised white and I'm learning about my Cherokee culture in bits," said Ryan Langston, of Locust Grove. "I was raised without any connection to culture and I'm learning it in bits and pieces, like through this bow-making class with Richard Fields."
It was learning to create a traditional wooden bow that had Langston offering his appreciation of the Treasures Mentor program to Tribal Councilor Victoria Mitchell Vasquez and some of the "Treasures" on the National Treasure committee.
"I really appreciate the efforts put into this program," said Langston, who hopes to pass bow-making along to his boys so they'll pass it on to their kids. "This gives the National Treasures an opportunity to devote more time to pass traditional skills and arts on to us as students - not just preserving, but perpetuating culture."
Langston did take his boys to class with them and they made smaller bows they can use. He worked on his bow and two smaller ones for his sons with the goal of making his strong enough to hunt deer.
"I thought it was fun to see the class," said Nathan Langston. "I used it for hunting squirrels in my yard."
Throughout the afternoon, Langston - who also works as an attorney - spoke with visitors about his bow, and the class, with obvious pride in the accomplishment. He encouraged others to take a class.
Potter and Cherokee National Treasure Jane Osti circulated the room, visiting with participants.
"I'm impressed by the quality of work of the students," said Osti. "A lot of our elders won't be around forever to teach us, and we want to learn from them while we can. I'm so happy this program has been able to promote and preserve our art and provide resources for our Cherokee National Treasures. This mentor program benefits the Treasures and the whole community by preserving and promoting Cherokee arts."
Dorothy Ice taught weaving to several students, including Emma Sharron, 14, of Tahlequah.
"I loved learning to weave," said Emma. "Dorothy taught several techniques and aspects of weaving and patterns."
It was hard at first to figure out, said Sharron, but she learned.
"It really comes together and you see how much you can do. She's the best teacher," said Emma.
Treasure Bessie Russell taught basket weaving to four students; David Comingdeer taught stickball making to two students; Mike Dart taught basket weaving to three students; Thelma Forrest taught basket weaving to four students; Shawna Cain taught basket weaving to nine students; and Roger Cain taught one boy to make booger masks.
Troy Jackson taught raku pottery to five students, including Janet Smith of Wagoner.
"I enjoyed Troy's class, working with clay and especially the camaraderie," said Smith. "The atmosphere was so nice and conducive to learning. Troy's such an easy personality to work with, and we're like sponges."
Smith took art classes at Northeastern State University and from a few other teachers, she said, but this raku class was a whole new world with a different kind of clay, firing and glaze.
Jackson said his first time teaching a mentor was "awesome."
"This was one of the easiest classes I've taught. The students were very talented and did a great job," Jackson said. "It would be a waste for me not to be able to share and mentor students. If you don't tell your story it's lost. It's important."
