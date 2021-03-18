BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – The Museum of Native American History will reopen to the public on April 2, with limited capacity and safety measures. Guests can book tickets on www.monah.us/plan-your-visit.
Guests can reserve free-timed tickets and view guidelines on the website. A capacity of 16 guests will be admitted hourly from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Face masks will be required, along with social distancing of standing 6 feet from non-household groups. For the time being, all programming will continue virtually, including a museum tour and more.
The Museum of Native American History was established in downtown Bentonville in 2006 as the Museum of Native American Artifacts. The collection outgrew the space and MONAH opened its current doors at 202 SW O St. in June 2008. Founded by David Bogle, a registered member of the Cherokee Nation, born and raised in Bentonville, the museum houses over 10,000 Native American artifacts.
For more information, visit www.monah.us or call 479-273-2456.
