TULSA – The Cherokee Nation Film Office, Circle Cinema and FireThief Productions are presenting free screenings of the Native Veteran Shorts program.
In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the special screenings will feature seven short documentaries from the Emmy-winning series “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People,” spotlighting the work and service of Indigenous veterans.
“Indigenous people have a long history of defending the United States and currently serve in the U.S. Armed Forces at a rate five times the national average,” said Jennifer Loren, director of the Cherokee Nation Film Office and Original Content. “We’re proud to honor the significant contributions of our Native military veterans and are excited for the opportunity to continue sharing their stories.”
The Native Veteran Shorts program runs approximately one hour and will be screened at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 29. All tickets are open and free to the public, with reserved seating available online and in-person.
“We’re honored to partner with the Cherokee Nation and FireThief Productions on this program,” said Chuck Foxen, Circle Cinema programmer. “It is important to recognize the work and service of Indigenous veterans in our community, and these short films from OsiyoTV are exceptional. We’re proud to be able to show them for free on the big screen at Circle Cinema.”
Tulsa's nonprofit art house theatre, Circle Cinema, is celebrating Native American Heritage Month with features and documentaries highlighting Indigenous people, culture, history and more throughout November.
Produced by Cherokee Nation Businesses and FireThief Productions, “Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People” features documentary-style profiles on the people, places, heritage, history and culture of the Cherokee people.
For more information and to reserve tickets online, visit https://www.circlecinema.org.
