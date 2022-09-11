The Native Arts and Cultures Foundation announce the new 2022 LIFT-Early Career Support for Native Artists program awardees, and several Cherokees are among them.
Over 132 artist applications were reviewed by a panel of arts professionals and peers with expertise in various artistic disciplines following a national open call for American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian artist applicants.
Twenty artists were selected to receive a $10,000 one year award designed to support them in furthering their work and to serve as a launching point in their career.
The LIFT-Early Career Support for Native Artists program provides early career Native artists with professional development, marketing support, culturally appropriate evaluation, and a $10,000 award to develop and realize new projects.
Support for burgeoning artists is critical in developing fresh voices and envisioning the future of respective Native practices.
In addition, LIFT encourages artists to uplift communities, advance positive social change, point courageously toward environmental sustainability, and foster communal meaning-making.
"We are spellbound by the remarkable risk that these artists take in expressing themselves. There is so much care and acceptance amongst them, each of them from a unique position in their tribal histories, in the ways in which they identify personally and as representatives from their respective communities," said Director of Transformative Change Programs Reuben Roqueñi.
Selected Cherokee artists for the LIFT 2022 awards include in film/video Loren Waters a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and Kiowa tribe for her documentary film "Meet Me at the Creek."
The short film will focus on Cherokee values through the lifelong fight of waterkeeper and activist, Rebecca Jim; and in music/ composition, Kalyn Fay of Cherokee Nation and Muscogee descent for "A Garden Grew Behind the Shed," which will be a full-length album exploring Cherokee cosmologies in relationship to family and geographic location.
