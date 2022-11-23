PRYOR -- Midway between Pryor and Adair on U.S. Highway 69 - Jefferson Highway - stands the 110-foot-tall Cross on the Prairie, which is one of the tallest freestanding statues in the United States.
Clay and Melissa Hibbard erected the cross.
In 2022, the Hibbard's decided to share another part of their life with others.
They opened "The Nativity Museum" at 9 S. Adair Street in Pryor. The museum is open Thursdays through Saturdays until Jan. 1, 2023.
The hours are 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday.
hey will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
"This 2022 pop-up museum is a trial run," said Missy Hibbard. "Because of space limitations, we have less than half of our collection on display. We have been collecting for almost 50 years. The entire collection contains more than 500 sets and was gathered from more than 40 countries worldwide. Each set in the display has a label that provides information about the set and its origin."
Admission to this museum is donation-based, and the display is sponsored by Cross on the Prairie - a Christian public nonprofit organization that operates in Oklahoma.
"This year, we are displaying more than 200 sets but hope in the future to have space to display the entire collection," said Hibbard.
In addition to the posted hours when the museum is now open, small groups can be accommodated at different times and on other days.
For more information, email crossontheprairie@gmail.com or send a message on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/crossontheprairie.
