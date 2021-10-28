Navajo storyteller to perform at MONAH

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas - MONAH will welcome Navajo (Diné) actress, storyteller, and author, Geraldine Keams to their list of monthly Hear Our Voices storytellers. Attendees can join online on Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. to hear two captivating stories. Registration is free today at https://www.monah.us/upcoming-events/2021/11/13/hear-our-voices-with-geri-keams.
Geri Keams will perform a Cheyenne star legend, a Navajo legend about how water came to First People, and sing chants with her drum.
