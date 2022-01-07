CLAREMORE -- Shepherd's Cross in Claremore is offering a Navajo weaving class weekend retreat on Jan. 6-8 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
This basic weaving class will also include fiber arts history and practical technology.
This class is offered on-site, and each participant will have a finished Navajo woven project to keep.
The retreat fee is $299 and includes all the materials participants will need.
Shepherd's Cross will provide you instructions for building your own loom ahead of time, or you can use one of their Navajo looms.
This retreat is limited to eight participants - minimum of two, so register early.
Class time is augmented by hands-on learning tools available in the Educational Farm Museum.
The museum also hosts a collection of fiber arts from around the world.
Advanced weaving classes are available upon request.
For more information, call 918-342-5911 or visit https://shepherdscross.com/navajo-weaving.html.
The farm is located at 16792 East 450 Road in Claremore.
It is open year-round Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
