CLAREMORE — Shepherd’s Cross is set to host a three day class/weekend retreat on Navajo weaving from Jan. 5-7.
The basic weaving class will be held from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and will include a lesson in fiber arts history and practical technology. Each participant will be able to finish a Navajo Woven project to take home.
The retreat fee is $299 and all materials will be provided. Each participant will be provided instructions, in advance, to build their own loom, or they can use one of the farm’s Navajo looms for a rental fee of $100.
The retreat is limited to eight participants with a minimum of two. Class time will be augmented by hands-on learning tools available in the Educational Farm Museum. The museum also hosts a collection of fiber arts from around the world.
Registration is required to participate. For more information and to register, call 918-342-5911.
Shepherd’s Cross is at 16792 East 450 Road in Claremore.
Shepherd’s Cross is an accredited Agritourism facility, a Made in Oklahoma Company that processes the only Animal Welfare Approved fiber sold in the U.S. that is chemical free, hormone free, free range, and all natural. Shepherd’s Cross hosts a mini wool mill that processes the wool from their own sheep raised on site.
Heart of the Shepherd is a nonprofit organization that operates at the farm and establishes wool mills in remote, impoverished areas around the world. Heart of the Shepherd teaches Biblical references to the harvest, the animals, farming, and gardening.
Shepherd’s Cross and the gift shop is open year-round Tuesday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and is closed on some holidays.
Shepherd’s Cross is a member of Green Country Tourism, one of eight Multi-County Organizations promoting regional tourism in Oklahoma.
