Neal McCoy to light up the Hard Rock Live stage

TULSA – Longtime country sensation Neal McCoy is hitting the road and making a stop at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Thursday, June 30, at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $24.50 and go on sale April 21.
With 15 studio albums and countless hit singles, Neal McCoy remains a force in country music. In 1993, McCoy made his commercial breakthrough with back-to-back No. 1 singles, “No Doubt About It” and “Wink,” from his platinum-certified album “No Doubt About It.” His success continued into the late 1990s with two more platinum albums and a gold album, as well as six more Top Ten hits. A seventh, “Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On,” came in 2005 from his self-released album, “That’s Life.”
Among his more recent releases, McCoy released “XII” in 2012, produced by Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert. In 2013, he released “Pride: A Tribute to Charley Pride,” which honors McCoy’s longtime friend and mentor.
McCoy has participated in 17 USO tours around the world and continues to say it’s one of the achievements he’s most proud of. He’s also the recipient of multiple humanitarian awards from the Academy of Country Music, the Country Radio Broadcasters and the Masonic Grand Lodge. McCoy also supports his own charity organization, East Texas Angel Network, which is committed to the enhancement of the lives of children of East Texas who are living with terminal or life-threatening diseases. The foundation has raised more than $9 million since 1995.
