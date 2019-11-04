Tahlequah resident Kevin Neal has been dancing since he was 2 years old.
"My first showcase was when I was 3 years old and I did jazz and tap. I started ballroom dancing a few years later," said Neal, who will turn 30 this month. "I have been in multiple musicals and plays."
Hailing from Hemet, a "good-sized town" in Southern California, Neal lived there until the middle of his high school freshman year. From there, he moved to Columbus, Ohio, to finish high school, and then to Georgia for a short time. After heading back home to start junior college, Neal decided to move to Tahlequah to be with his parents: Philip, who works for the Cherokee Nation at Hastings, and Kim.
"I found out about Northeastern State University and fell in love with it. I have been at NSU since 2012," he said.
Having earned his bachelor's degree in criminal justice, Neal is a graduate assistant for the department, and will graduate in spring 2020 with his master's degree.
Neal is also a ballroom dance teacher at the Academy of Performing Arts under Lena Huffman. He has been a guest instructor at NSU, and served as president of Social Dance Society student organization. He received his dancing and acting education, and mentoring, from his parents and an instructor named Paco.
"My mother taught me how to dance and act, and my father helped me with acting and by being a constant No. 1 fan," said Neal. "Paco taught me how to flamenco dance - Latin-style dance - and taught me how to play the castanets, the shell-looking instrument."
Neal's entire family, including his extended family - grandma, aunts, uncles, and cousins - was a part of the Ramona Pageant, which is the longest-running outdoor state play in the country.
"My driving inspiration has to be my mother, father and my family that have been such a huge part of my career," he said.
A board member of Encore Performing Society, Neal serves as chair for the special events committee.
"I have been a part of Encore for a year and a half, and I love it," he said.
Encore produces "The Nutcracker" each year, and Neal is the adult party scene choreographer and will portray the "drunk."
Earlier this year, he became involved with the Tahlequah Community Playhouse. He played Paul in "Moons Over Buffalo," Eddy in the musical production of "Mamma Mia," and is Ed in "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time," which opens this Friday night.
"My No. 1 advice for anyone who wants to try something new or wants to get involved with this community is: Don't be afraid to reach out by going to a beginner's ballroom class or trying out for a part in one of many plays that are done by Tahlequah City Playhouse," said Neal. "My advice for any male that wants to try out for any part: Don't let the stereotypes affect your decision."
Something most people don't know about Neal is that he was in ROTC - Reserve Officers' Training Corps - in high school and "absolutely loved it."
