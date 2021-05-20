NeedToBreathe bringing 'Into the Mystery Tour' to Walmart AMP

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – NeedToBreathe will take the Walmart AMP stage on Tuesday, Oct. 19, when the Into The Mystery Tour comes to Northwest Arkansas. Gates open at 5:30 pm. Music starts at 7 pm. The band’s first tour in more than two years includes support from Switchfoot and The New Respects.
Tickets went on sale to the public at noon Friday, May 14, and range from $25 to $59.95 plus applicable fees. Purchase tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP Box Office. AMP Box Office hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. weekdays. Walton Arts Center’s Box Office is still closed to walk-up sales.
Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each. These ticket add-ons can only be delivered via email or mail, not picked up at will call. Neither add-on will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket. Patrons will receive tickets and vouchers for add-ons 30 days prior to the show date via the delivery method selected when the order was placed.
After quietly composing and recording throughout the fall of 2020, Grammy Award®-nominated rock band NeedToBreathe have released their eighth full-length studio album, Into The Mystery. To herald the record’s arrival, the band has shared the album’s first single and title track “Into The Mystery” to stream and download nowvia Elektra Records. It is also accompanied by an official music video on the band’s YouTube channel.
Just as their critically acclaimed 2020 album Out of Body impacted audiences, NeedToBreathe capitalized on a rush of inspiration and rode the wave of creativity. Without telling a soul, the band decamped to a historic house-turned-recording studio in Columbia, Tenn., to work on new music. Over three weeks, they resided under one roof, laughed during meals, explored their surroundings and recorded together with co-producer and engineer Konrad Snyder and special guests.
Out of this de facto creative hub and “extended summer camp,” they handcrafted an album reflective of the moment, yet independent of all expectations—even their own. For as intimate as the story may seem, they filmed every minute of it for an upcoming documentary entitled, Into The Mystery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.