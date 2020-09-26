NORMAN - World Literature Today, the University of Oklahoma's award-winning magazine of international literature and culture, announced that the 2020 Neustadt Lit Festival will be held online Oct. 19-21.
The festival will feature numerous panels exploring 2020 Neustadt laureate Ismail Kadare's multi-decade legacy.
Robert Con Davis-Undiano, World Literature Today's executive director, said that the decision to move the annual festival online can make it more accessible than ever before.
"While we made this decision with our stakeholders in the interest of safety, we are excited about the great potential to reach viewers from all over the world to enjoy what has always been more of a campus event," Davis-Undiano said.
Interested attendees are invited to sign up for any of the 10 virtual events online at bit.ly/Neustadt2020. The full schedule for the virtual festival can be found at neustadtprize.org/events/event.
This year will also mark the 50th anniversary of the Neustadt Prize. "Dispatches from the Republic of Letters" -- an anthology that features the first 25 laureates of the prize, compiled by WLT editor-in-chief Daniel Simon -- will launch on the opening night of the Lit Fest.
In addition to panels celebrating Kadare's impressive body of work, attendees can enjoy readings and book giveaways from the nine writers who will serve on the jury to select the next winner of the 2021 NSK Neustadt Prize for Children's Literature. The 2021 Laureate will be announced during the Lit Fest.
Any living author writing from anywhere in the world is eligible for the Neustadt Prize. The jury is composed of acclaimed international authors, and its decisions are shielded from external pressures by booksellers, publishers and others who may have an interest in influencing the outcome. Winners receive $50,000, a replica of an eagle feather cast in silver, and a prize certificate. A generous endowment from the Neustadt family of Dallas, Denver and Watertown, Massachusetts, ensures the award's existence in perpetuity.
