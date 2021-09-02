OKLAHOMA CITY - Visitors to "The Cowboy" can discover the power of the West's physical, cultural and spiritual landscapes through the eyes of romantic and modernist artists of 1888 through 1982 with the New Beginnings: An American Story of Romantics and Modernists in the West exhibition on display Sept. 10, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022.
New Beginnings is a traveling exhibition including more than 100 works from the private Tia Collection in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Works of art in the exhibition include paintings, sculptures, textiles, and furniture - many of which have not been publicly displayed previously.
The exhibition presents a comparison of early 20th century American art and offers a fresh view of the evolution of art in the United States from the era of Romanticism to Modernism through the lens of New Mexico artists.
"During the 1920s and 1930s, Santa Fe and Taos were recognized as two of the nation's - and world's - most important art communities," as stated by the Tia Collection, a global art collection based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. "The cosmopolitan denizens of these relatively remote outposts embraced a multicultural America by engaging with Native American and Hispano populations. New Beginnings: An American Story of Romantics and Modernists in the West presents more than 100 works based on artists' impressions of New Mexico, that were created over the course of a century from the late 1800-1900s. By placing the works of lesser-known artists alongside pillars of the art community, New Beginnings offers a fresh perspective and new dimension to the history of the Taos and Santa Fe art colonies and their enduring legacy."
"The Cowboy" is the final stop in a three-year, six-museum tour of museums across the U.S. A new edition of the 312-page, full-color catalog of the exhibition accompanies the venue at the Cowboy, with a new essay on the museum's own significant historic Western art collection.
For more information on New Beginnings: An American Story of Romantics and Modernists in the West, visit nationalcowboymuseum.org/all-exhibitions.
