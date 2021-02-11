"Welcome Home," a new book by Orlando Bennett, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc.
Returning home after a nine-month deployment for the U.S. Army, Kenya Bennett can’t wait to see his wife and two children. What he discovers instead are secrets and mysterious new “friends.” Readers will follow Bennett’s adventures as he tackles a dangerous mission in order to keep his family safe.
"Welcome Home" author Bennett served in the U.S. military, jumping out of planes, and working as a government contractor for the military for many years. He is currently in the process of earning a master’s degree in criminal justice. The Fletcher, Oklahoma, resident is married and is the father of four daughters. In his free time, he enjoys playing basketball and has recently taken up golf.
A 56-page paperback, "Welcome Home" has a retail price of $10. For more information, visit www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.