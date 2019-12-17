From the author of “Do You See this Woman?” comes another spirituality book that invites readers to discover what it means to be the bride of Christ.
In her latest publication, “Will You Marry Me?” (published by WestBow Press), Laynie Travis discusses how the bridegroom and bride relationship found in the Bible is more than a metaphor.
As she explored this topic by listening to sermons, studying the Bible and reading many biblical commentaries, Travis began to see that the Bible is full of wedding language, metaphors, symbolism and pictures explaining the importance and significance of marriage. In “Will You Marry Me?” she explains that Jesus, the bridegroom, passionately pursues and offers everyone an invitation to be his bride.
A seven-session study inspired by metaphors and stories from the Bible, “Will You Marry Me?” presents a snapshot of what a Christian’s love relationship with Christ looks like now and explains what to expect in the future. The book presents Jewish wedding history, biblical illustrations, miracles and parables to demonstrate the deeper spiritual significance of what it means to be betrothed to Jesus.
“‘Will You Marry Me?’ teaches how to become betrothed to Christ, how to prepare yourself in this life for the coming wedding, and how to participate in a reciprocating love relationship with him,” said Travis. “In this study, we’re going to grasp a greater understanding of the love relationship we have in Christ. We’ll soon discover that there’s a coming wedding and celebratory feast like none we could ever dream of. We’re going to look week by week into the wedding language and imagery used in the Bible and see how it applies it to us spiritually today.”
The publication of this book aims to inspire readers to have a deeper relationship with Jesus and experience his faithful love and desire for his bride.
“Will You Marry Me?” is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
To learn more about Travis and her works, visit www.laynietravis.com.
