New book offers perspective on peaceful Indians

Rick Pointer, professor emeritus of history at Westmont College in Santa Barbara, California, has written a biography of Papunhank, a little-known Munsee reformer and Moravian leader.
The work illuminates the turbulent middle decades of the 18th-century during which Papunhank doggedly maintained an unwavering love of peace.
"Pacifist Prophet: Papunhank and the Quest for Peace in Early America" (University of Nebraska Press) gives voice to an important element of 18th-century American Indian thought and intellectual tradition.
"I suggest that many of us continue to live with a kind of misimpression about American Indians as always warlike," Pointer said. "Part of correcting that misimpression is illustrating and giving examples of American Indian peacemaking and peacekeeping strategies through the story of one Indigenous leader who most have never heard of."
Pointer said the book raises larger questions and issues about who and what gets included in the retelling, recovery and reciting of American history.
"This missing piece speaks into our propensity to perpetuate incomplete and sometimes racist conceptions of Native peoples," he said.
The path to completing the book was fraught with numerous challenges. In 2008, Pointer lost most of his early research notes in the Tea Fire that destroyed his Las Barrancas home. Pointer also served as acting provost at Westmont from 2009-2011 and led several Europe Semesters.
As with most 18th-century Indigenous persons, little evidence remains of Papunhank's existence.
"When you write a biography, typically you'd have a lot of material written by that person as well as documents in their handwriting," Pointer said. "I found only two documents that have his name written on them with a symbol that shows he was a member of the turkey clan within the Munsee tribe. These are the only tangible pieces or material objects of any sort that have survived."
Much of what we know about Papunhank comes from government documents, such as minutes of treaties, conferences, letters to and from political and military officials, legislative proceedings and diplomatic dispatches. Religious sources provide the rest of the information.
"Thanks to the Moravian discipline of having congregations keep diaries, and missionaries write letters, there's information about the realities of Papunhank's life from 1764-75," said Pointer.
For details see www.nebraskapress.unl.edu/nebraska/9781496222862.
