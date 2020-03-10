MUSKOGEE – Concerned with the lack of prayer among Christians, Dean Moore seeks to teach believers to learn to pray as Jesus taught in the Bible through his new book, “With Jesus in the School of Prayer: Prayer: A Learned Achievement.”
According to Moore, prayer is a part of how people have learned to communicate with God, as no one is born with the knowledge that prayer needs to be successful. The author seeks to teach believers some of the necessities of successful praying.
When God answers a prayer, that prayer is successful, Moore explained. The author writes that prayer is a learned discipline that graduates no one. Moore believes that people who pray successfully are learning and improving the art consistently. The book is filled with Scripture, true human stories of answers to prayers, and enough humor aimed at keeping the reader turning pages.
“Most people only pray in a crisis. The book teaches a praying lifestyle,” Moore said. “I am trusting the Holy Spirit to guide those that need to accept prayer the most.”
“With Jesus in the School of Prayer” is available in hardcover, softcover, and e-book through Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Moore is a mature writer, pastor, evangelist, teacher and missionary of 58 years. He has taught Old and New Testament at the college level. He has authored and published 23 books and commentaries with religious and secular themes.
Moore has served seven churches in Oklahoma as lead pastor. While serving as pastor, he conducted several fact-finding tours to Israel and the former Soviet Union. Moore was the speaker on the “Herald of Faith” radio broadcast for a decade, and he led a well-attended forum on prophetic scripture and contemporary issues at the Muskogee Public Library for seven years.
