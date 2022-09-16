New era of Signature Symphony to open with 'Disparate Worlds'

TULSA - Balancing jazz, lush Romanticism, and techno-infused dance music is the focus of "Rachmaninoff and the Dance Floor," Signature Symphony at TCC's first concert of the 2022-'23 season. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the VanTrease Performing Arts Center for Education on the TCC Southeast Campus.
Seemingly different and distinct, the musical selections find common ground in rhythm with the immense and powerful composition "Symphonic Dances," Sergei Rachmaninoff's final work to "Mothership" by American composer Mason Bates.
"With this concert, we begin a new era of the Signature Symphony and open a new chapter of concerts as a time for community, for fun through the world of live music, for balancing our lives, and for storytelling through familiar and unfamiliar eyes," said Scott Seaton, Signature Symphony artistic director.
The evening's musical selections will continue to reinforce age-old narratives that find relevance today through Duke Ellington's "New World A-Comin'," a landmark jazz score, and George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue," with its combination of jazz rhythms with classical music. Acclaimed pianist, Charlie Albright makes his Signature Symphony debut with both of these compositions. Albright has been praised by the New York Times for his "jaw-dropping technique" and "virtuosity with a distinctive musicality."
"This is about combining and looking at music in different ways. Coming out of a pandemic and into a time everyone is reinventing themselves, especially arts organizations, we are all striving to achieve new ways of accessibility and more ways to represent the world around us, which is diverse and ever-changing," said Seaton.
Signature Symphony at TCC also offers families an opportunity to go behind the scenes as the musicians and guest artists prepare for the concert. The program, "Free Open Rehearsals," is held each Thursday before the concert. Families are invited to attend and will get to know the conductor, musicians, and Charlie Albright on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 6:30-8 p.m. at the VanTrease PACE on the Southeast Campus.
Auditions are open for "Tulsa Sings!," a vocal talent competition embedded with the professional orchestra. The audition process begins by completing an online entry form and submitting an audition video. Submissions close 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 3. Complete details, registration information, and rules are at signaturesymphony.org.
In addition to "Tulsa Sings! American Jukebox" concert on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Signature Symphony will also present the annual family favorite "Christmas in Tulsa," featuring Tulsa Opera Signature Chorale on Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17 and "Legends and Swans," featuring violinist Andrew Sords on Feb. 25, 2023.
Season tickets start at $112 and individual concert tickets start at $35. All performances will take place at the Van Trease Performing Arts Center for Education. Tickets can be purchased online or individuals can call the PACE Ticket Office at 918-595-7777. For questions, email signature@tulsacc.edu.
