TULSA – After serving as a college pastor for six years and walking with many students on their best and worst days, author Adam Barnett composed his new transition guide titled “Let’s Be Honest Are You Really Ready for College? 90 Mini-Chapters to Help You Prepare” (published by WestBow Press) to help new college students transition from high school.
Barnett explores topics and issues that are on a college student’s mind. The nine topics are broken up into their own parts and focus on things such as: identity, independence, academics, money, sex, alcohol, relationships, spirituality and the future. Barnett’s humorous approach and honest advice attempts to steer readers in the “right direction” and help them make the most of their college years.
“‘Let’s Be Honest Are You Really Ready for College?’ is an outstanding book for teens looking to transition smoothly from high school into a university. Adam Barnett does a phenomenal job at laying out clear expectations of what college will look like and how to prepare for it,” said Joe White, president of Kanakuk Kamps. “The transition from high school to college is one of the most influential seasons in a young person’s life. You do not want to miss out on the extraordinary journey this book will lead you on.”
Barnett lives in Tulsa with his wife Andrea, their four children and their wiener dog, Sassy. He is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and North Park Theological Seminary, and currently serves as a pastor at Redeemer Church. Barnett is passionate about the local church, travel, sports, the outdoors and beef jerky. More information is available on his website, www.adambarnett.org.
“Let’s Be Honest Are You Really Ready for College?” is available in hardcover, softcover, and as an ebook at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
