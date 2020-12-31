BROKEN ARROW -- The Museum Broken Arrow announced recently that it will virtually host their next "Let's Talk About It, Oklahoma" book series, "Living with Limits." The event is made possible by a grant from Oklahoma Humanities with generous funding from the Inasmuch Foundation, Kirkpatrick Family and Oklahoma City University.
The schedule, including titles and discussion leaders, is: Jan. 14, "When Breath Becomes Air" by Paul Kalanithi, discussion by Lori Lewis; Feb. 11, "Slaughterhouse Five" by Kurt Vonnegut, discussion by Russell Lawson; March 11, "Gilead" by Marilynn Robinson, discussion by John Coward; April 8, "Jump and Other Stories" by Nadine Gordimer, discussion by Andrew Vassar; and May 13, "The Underground Railroad" by Colson Whitehead, discussion by Kurt Lively. Each session will begin at 6:30 p.m.
"We look forward to welcoming our scholars and attendees virtually and learning more about the books in this series," said Executive Director Julie Brown.
These events are free and usually held at The Museum BA. However, this season they will be held via Zoom. Email jbrown@brokenarrowmuseum.org to be added to the attendees email list. Individuals interested in attending the series can pick-up their literary selections at The Museum Broken Arrow, 400 S. Main St. Curbside assistance is available; call 918-258-2616 upon arrival.
