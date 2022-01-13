GROVE — Music lovers will have a new reason to visit Grove and Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees as Grove will be hosting its inaugural Winter Concert Series in January and February.
To be held at the Grove Performing Arts Center on the Grove High School campus, the concert series is three different concerts over the course of three weeks with a variety of acts to appeal to all ages.
“We are very excited about the new Winter Concert Series,” said Donnie Crain, executive director of the Grove Convention & Tourism Bureau. “With a great lineup of acts from classic country to ‘80s rock to Elvis, we are hopeful folks will take advantage of this opportunity for a winter getaway to the lake for a weekend of fun and great entertainment.”
The first performance of the new series, on Saturday, Jan. 29, is C.J. Newsom's Classic Country & Comedy, straight from Branson's 76 Country Music Boulevard. The show stars critically-acclaimed vocalist C.J. Newsom and Michael Jason Frost, along with The Re-Cliners Band and eight-time comedian of the year, Terry Wayne Sanders.
With talent that has delighted Branson audiences for years, the Classic Country & Comedy show brings back the excitement and joy of when these popular songs were first introduced to the American public. From the sultry vocals of classic Patsy Cline songs to the high energy, foot-stomping arrangements of Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash and Garth Brooks, every well-known melody comes alive, thrilling audiences of all ages.
Television’s Hee Haw star Terry Wayne Sanders will tickle your funny-bone with his family friendly, slap-stick comedy featuring Homer Lee, Barney Fife, Joan Rivers, Gramma Beulah and more.
The second performance of the series, A Tribute to the King, is on Saturday, Feb. 5 and will star Mathew Boyce. This show, also from Branson, encompasses Elvis’ charm, charisma and famous singing voice in an authentic and fun way that you won’t find anywhere else. Boyce has won many different awards spanning across the country in Elvis competitions and will be bringing his amazing tribute to the Grove & Grand Lake O' the Cherokees.
The final performance of the series on Saturday, Feb. 12 features Members Only, the premier ’80s tribute act. Their high-energy rock show merges an incredible light show with music that spans the decade: Journey, Michael Jackson, Def Leppard, Prince, Bon Jovi, G&R, and many more artists. Stylistically, the band plays a balance of rock and pop. These masters of the ‘80s remind you that the ’80s will always live on.
Tickets for any of the shows cost $10 plus tax. For those interested in attending all three concerts, a combination ticket package is available for $25 plus tax. To purchase tickets, call the Grove Convention & Tourism Bureau at 918-786-9079.
For more information on the Winter Concert Series or year-round vacation fun in Grove and Grand Lake, contact the Grove Convention & Tourism Bureau at 918-786-9079 or check out their Facebook page at @grandlakegrove.
