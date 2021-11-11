New York Philharmonic clarinetist, pianist to perform for Chamber Music Tulsa

TULSA – Chamber Music Tulsa is partnering with Chamber Music Society of Detroit to present a night of music.
New York Philharmonic principal clarinetist Anthony McGill and pianist Gloria Chen return to CameraMusic for a recital, which will be livestreamed on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. and available to watch Nov. 13-23.
The program will include music from Telemann's "Fantasies for Solo Violin," Jessie Montgomery's "Peace," Braham's "Clarinet Sonata in F Minor, Op. 120, No. 1," Du Yu-shien/Stephen Hough's "Pining for the Spring Breeze," James Lee III's "Ad Anah?" and Weber's "Grand Duo Concertant for Clarinet and Piano, OP. 48."
For a $5 discount, use the code CHAMBERTULSA.
