Nhira to release virtual holiday concert special, filmed live in Nashville

TULSA - Singer-songwriter, "The Voice" contestant, and Oklahoma native Brian Nhira will host a virtual Christmas concert special, filmed live at Gnome Studios in Nashville.
The ticketed original holiday concert special will premier on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., and will be available on demand until Dec. 26. The hour-long virtual holiday event, which is being billed as a "worldwide virtual concert" the entire family will enjoy, will feature Nhira with his live band and special family moments with his wife, Sonia, and their son, Zayden Glory.
Tickets for the virtual concert special are $15; and, a limited number of VIP tickets, which include a Zoom meet-and-greet and an acoustic performance from Nhira are $30.
To purchase tickets and for more information, visit www.briannhira.com/christmas.
