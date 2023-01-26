Nickelback to bring Get Rollin’ tour to Walmart AMP

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – The acclaimed rock band Nickelback has announced the upcoming 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour with Brantley Gilbert, which includes a stop at Walmart AMP on Thursday, July 20, as part of the Cox Concert Series.
Gates will open at 5 p.m., and music will start at 6:30 p.m.
Presales for tickets are available now. Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Ticket prices range from $40-$150 plus applicable fees.
Nickelback’s first album in five years, "Get Rollin’" was released Nov. 18, via BMG and debuted at No. 2 across the current rock, alternative, hard music, and digital album charts. The record also landed on the ARIA Album Chart at No. 3 and in the Top 10 in the UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. Additionally, "Get Rollin’" debuted at No. 1 in Switzerland, a career first for the band. The highly acclaimed new album is a thrilling soundscape of adventure, nostalgia, and emotional exploration. With the new record, Nickelback continues their incomparable legacy as “one of rock’s biggest-ever bands,” as noted by Kerrang and furthering their legacy is set to be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the JUNO Awards on March 13.
Named the “most successful rock band of the decade” by Billboard in 2009, Nickelback is one of the most commercially viable and important acts of the past two decades. The four-piece, comprised of Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake, and Daniel Adair, is globally celebrated for their career defining and award-winning hits including “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” “Far Away,” and “Rockstar,” which all held top spots on the Billboard 100.
Their success includes worldwide sales of more than 50-million units, solidifying their status as one of the top-selling acts of all time and the second best-selling foreign act in the U.S., in the 2000s decade, behind only The Beatles. Their inescapable and irresistible smash “How You Remind Me” was named Billboard’s top rock song of the decade. It was the most played song on U.S. radio – any format – in the 2000s decade according to Nielsen Soundscan, with over 1.2 million spins.
New for the 2023 season is Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees patrons a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance and costs $20. A limited number Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows.
Returning this season, Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added on to orders for $10 each. These ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.
Purchase tickets and add-ons at www.amptickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.
For more information about policies for the 2023 Walmart AMP season, visit www.amptickets.com.
